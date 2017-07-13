Roswell, New Mexico references spray-painted in Seneca

Someone in Seneca spray-painted references to what did or did not happen in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. What appears to be the outline of an alien, accompanied by the name “Roswell” and “70”, showed up this week on the side of a building at the corner of N. 1st and Oak streets. The police yesterday said the incident had not been reported to them as a case of vandalism. Some people think a flying saucer crash-landed in Roswell all those years ago. And today there are websites devoted to what did or did not happen.

