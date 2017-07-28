Roundabouts in the future at Clemson University?

Now that Clemson University has assumed maintenance for a long stretch of SC 93 thru the campus, those in the university’s planning and design office likely will look at what changes, if any, are needed. SC 93 from the traffic lights opposite the President’s House to the Bill McLellan intersection across from the Esso Club could see change, officials have hinted, that might replace the traffic lights at those intersections with roundabouts. Called rotaries in the old days, modern day roundabouts serve to keep traffic moving. But putting them on heavy traffic roads near the basketball arena and the baseball and football stadiums have raised questions of concern with some we’ve talked to in the Clemson community.

