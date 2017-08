Seneca – Roy Lee Shook, 68, husband of Nora Barnes Shook, 900 Nora’s Drive, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at his residence. A memorial service will be held 4 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

