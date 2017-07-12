Ruth Gibbs

Ruth Eloise Gibbs, 91, of 201 Dairy Farm Road, Westminster, wife of Alvin Monroe Gibbs, died July 10 at her home. The service honoring her life will be 2 pm July 13 at Fair Play Church of God, 301 W. Fairplay Blvd., Fair Play, SC 29643. Burial follows in the church cemetery. The family receives friends 6 to 8 pm July 12 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Her body will lie in state one hour before the service at the church. Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Fair Play Church of God, Ladies Sunday School Class, 301 W. Fairplay Blvd., Fair Play, SC 29643. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferuneralhome.com.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+