Sabrina Brooks

Westminster – Sabrina Joann Brooks, 33, of 480 Greenfield Road, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm, prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted or memorials in her memory may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693 or to the Oconee Humane Society, PO Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

