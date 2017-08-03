Salem charter school’s first is August 15

Oconee County’s only charter school enters its second year with the start of classes Tuesday, August 15 at the campus of the former Tamassee-Salem Middle and High School. Marty Shirley, teacher and campus administrator, says the NEXT School at Eagle Ridge has decided to cap 2017-18 enrollment at 200 students, which means the school will be using less space than that which is available at the campus. Shirley, a holdover from last year’s faculty, says the charter school succeeded last year in educating students who thrive better in less structured settings. NEXT at Eagle Ridge has not yet decided whether Monday, August 21–total solar eclipse day–will be a regular full day or whether the school will dismiss early. Its sister school in Greenville will dismiss early that day.

