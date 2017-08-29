Walhalla, SC— Sallie M. Crenshaw Hurdt, 88, wife of the late Cleamon Lutheran “Bill” Hurdt, of Westminster Highway, Walhalla, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Lakeview Assistant Living. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00–2:00 PM, Wednesday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621 or to the Harvey Flood Victims, Houston, TX, visit www.redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS. The family would like to send a special thank you to Lakeview Assistant Living for providing excellent care for their mother during her stay. The family is at their respective homes.

