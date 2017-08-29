Santee Cooper troubles to be felt by Oconee?

Executive Director Richard Blackwell of the Oconee Economic Alliance is drawing on the South Carolina motto of “While I Hope, I Breath” to absorb the disruptions of late at the South Carolina Public Service Authority, commonly called Santee Cooper. The county Economic Alliance is pinning its hopes on an application to Santee Cooper for a loan to build a spec building in the Golden Corner Commerce Park. The CEO of the state-owned utility announced his intent to retire after a private utility company abandoned plans to build a nuclear plant–a project for which customers had been paying since 2009. Blackwell told 101.7/WGOG NEWS: “I hope the struggles of late by Santee Cooper will not dampen our pursuit. In our last conversation, Santee Cooper representative felt it would not slow us down and I hope this remains true.”

