School bus incident

One man is reported in the custody of Oconee Sheriff’s Office–the result of an incident involving a Fair-Oak Elementary bus. The bus was full of students this morning, when according to district administrator Steve Hanvey, a man stopped his vehicle in front of the bus, approached the bus, and claimed someone on board intended to do harm to another. The driver began to drive way, Hanvey said, when the man stood on the step-up and grabbed hold of the outside mirror. The situation was brought to end when a former law enforcement officer broke up what was going. According to Hanvey, the man is in custody and criminal charges are likely. No one was harmed, but the district is communicating with parents and guardians to alert them and to give them opportunity, if desired, to remove their child from school for the day. For the students, this was a scary situation, Hanvey says.

