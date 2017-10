One of the steps in creating a charter school is a charter itself. And members of a group pursuing a charter school for dyslexic children in Oconee, Anderson, and Pickens say they now have the required charter from the state. It’s just part of an involved process to make the project a reality, by the projected opening date of August 2018. The name has been selected. It’s the Lakes and Bridges Charter School, and it’s to be located somewhere within the three counties.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+