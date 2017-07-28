Scott behind bill to lift up foster youth

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott has joined a handful of his colleagues, a mix of political persuasions, to offer a bill to help the country’s young who are aging out of foster care. The “Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act” would allow priority preference for federal housing assistance for foster youth by allowing them to apply as early as 16 years old. Scott said, “…it is important to lift them up when necessary, and this bi-partisan bill will help our foster youth who are aging out of care prosper and continue working to achieve the American Dream.” Foster youth face a difficult transition from childhood to adulthood. As many as 37% become hopeless soon after aging out of care, according to Scott’s office.

