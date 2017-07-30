Scuba diving death at Lake Keowee

Authorities say a 43-year old Spartanburg County woman lost her life in a mishap late yesterday afternoon on at Lake Keowee. Oconee Coroner Karl Addis said Angelia Marie Dover of Boiling Springs dived to a depth of 50-55 feet,panicked, and tried to re-surface. She was diving with a companion near a swimming beach and diving area not far from the Oconee nuclear plant. Addis has scheduled an autopsy for tomorrow. County Emergency Services released this account: “At approximately 4:53 pm, Oconee County first responders were alerted to a reported drowning at the Highway 130 bridge crossing over Lake Keowee, adjacent to the nuclear plant. Initial calls reported a SCUBA diver was missing. Crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes to find that two divers were underwater together when one became distressed. One was able to make to the surface while the other was still submerged. Oconee County Dive Team members were able to locate the second diver within approximately 30 minutes and medical treatment was immediately initiated by other responders on shore. The patient was transported to Oconee Memorial Hospital by EMS….”

