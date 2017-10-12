Second arrest in home rural Oconee home burglary

A 25-year old Westminster man is the second man arrested in a late summer investigation of a home burglary on Little Country Lane. Joshua Michael Poole was arrested in Pickens County. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, Poole is charged with burglary and safecracking. A co-defendant in the case is a second man who shares Poole’s address on Cooke Drive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, William Grove Bearden faces similar charges. The Sheriff’s Office started its Little Country Lane home burglary investigation on August 31.

