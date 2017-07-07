Second high school football player succumbs to wreck injuries

A second high school football player in Stephens County, Georgia died this morning of fatal injuries that he and three companions sustained in a Jeep accident last week on Brookhaven Circle near Toccoa. According to WNEG, the school Instagram and Facebook pages reported the death this morning of Kainan Green. He was 17. Three others, including one of Green’s teammates in that Jeep, died the night of the accident. Green was found in critical condition.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+