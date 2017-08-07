Second lawsuit to be filed against Seneca police

A second lawsuit is to be filed today in federal court naming the Seneca Police and Chief John Covington as defendants, according to Keith Denny, attorney for the plaintiff. Denny says he’ll disclose the identity of the plaintiff, as well as details of the allegations, during a Wednesday news conference in Walhalla. The attorney says the new case is separate from that which he filed last month on behalf of Tory Diana Morton who, after being in the company of Zachary Hammond, was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

