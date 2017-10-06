Seneca area man faces multiple sex offense charges

Oconee Sheriff’s Office has identified a registered sex offender as having been arrested this week in an investigation of alleged multiple sex offenses, in which the victim was a girl who, at the time, was between 12 and 14 years old. Robert Keith Morgan, 32-year old resident of the Friendship Road, was jailed Wednesday at Walhalla. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan also has been charged with having sexually explicit images of a minor. The Sheriff’s Office investigation started last week after a school resource officer was notified of alleged sexual assaults that occurred off school property.

