Seneca fixture to retire

Greg Dietterick will retire as Seneca city administrator June 30. He made the announcement during last night’s city council meeting. The former Georgetown city official has enjoyed an approximate 20-year career with Seneca, first as director of utilities and later city administrator. Mayor Dan Alexander hired Dietterick all those years ago, and the mayor will be the one to choose his replacement. Alexander says he thinks his city could have a new administrator in “three to four months.” Meantime, Dietterick will remain on the job and assist in the transition to his replacement.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+