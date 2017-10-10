Seneca students learn the 3 R’s of conservation

Seventh grade students at Seneca Middle School took part in an interactive presentation to help them realize they make daily choices that impact the environment.  “Action for a Cleaner Tomorrow” was a program by DHEC’s Kris Abeil.  Middle school teachers Eddie Chavis and Deborah Bellflower requested the Department of Health and Environmental Control official as a kickoff to the ecology part in their science classes.  The program highlighted the three R’s of conservation:  reduce, reuse, and recycle.  Students made their own mini compost bin and classified types of trash.