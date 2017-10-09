Seneca woman dead at accident scene

A 74-year old Seneca woman died in a two-vehicle accident this morning on U-S 123/the Sandifer Boulevard at the entrance to the Schneider Electric plant. Coroner Karl Addis said the fatality was Frances “Frankie” Pruett. She was 74 years old. Addis said Pruett had dropped off her son at the plant and, in a 2009 Pontiac, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of traffic to turn east. According to the highway patrol the other vehicle, a 2005 Nissan SUV, was driven by Monica Michelle Prater of Seneca, who was not hurt. Trooper Joe Hovis said there are no charges.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+