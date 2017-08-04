Seneca woman’s devotion to Tom Brady

Seneca resident Tracy Burrell likely is no different from any other Tom Brady enthusiast in that she wouldn’t know what to give the man who seemingly has it all on the occasion yesterday of his 40th birthday. Brady has the Hollywood looks, super model wife, family, and five Super Bowl rings. But, if Burrell had to come up with a gift she would wish Brady another Super Bowl title and good health so he can play past an age at which most football players have been retired. Even in this part of South Carolina, where most pro football alliances are divided between the Falcons and the Panthers, there are some New England Patriot fans. And Burrell certainly is one–an ardent fan of the team throughout the Brady era. On game days, she’ll wear the exact color short of her team. And, after Brady engineered the improbable comeback last February to beat the Falcons to a win a 5th Super Bowl, Burrell celebrated by acquiring a Tom Brady tattoo for her lower right leg.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+