Sentence ordered to settle indecent exposure case

A $500 dollar fine and credit for serving two days in jail settles the case of a man charged with indecent exposure on Lake Keowee. Judge Scott Sprouse in the Oconee General Sessions Court handed down the sentence today in the Oconee General Sessions Court to Larry Ownbey who was charged in 2015 by the South Carolina DNR. Assistant Solicitor Jason Alderman said Ownbey originally was charged with seven indecent exposure offenses in which two women and five children were the victims. The court accepted a guilty plea to one of those charges. The defendant told the judge he was a naturist who, at the time, was working on his pontoon boat.

