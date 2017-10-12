Sharon Dockins

Westminster – Sharon Laverne Dockins, 62, of 165 Gibson Road, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at her residence. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, October 13, 2017 at Souls Harbor Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home of her daughter, Sherri & Chris Turner, 211 North Shores Drive, Westminster, SC 29693. Flowers are accepted or memorials in her memory may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

