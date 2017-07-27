Shirley Ann Fulbright

Mrs. Shirley Ann Sheriff Fulbright, age 78, of Toccoa, passed away

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at eleven o’clock Friday, July 28, 2017 at

Carnes Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Sheriff and the Rev. Jay

Mosser officiating. Burial will follow at Stephens Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 6pm – 8pm Thursday,

July 27, 2017. Flowers are optional. Those desiring may make memorials to the Gideon’s

or the Carnes Creek Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net

Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. OBITUARY COURTESY OF SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME

