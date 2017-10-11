Shower facility requested for the homeless

Westminster will pursue an arrangement with the Sons of the American Legion to allow the shower building at the municipal swimming pool to be used by the homeless and others in need of a place to shower. At last night’s city council meeting, a representative of the Sons of the American Legion said it’s apparent some of the homeless who take meals at the nearby Dot’s soup kitchen could use such a facility. He also said there are some Westminster residents who have homes, but don’t have available hot water. The municipal pool did not operate this past summer. There were some questions for which there were no answers last night, such as how many people would use the facility shower. Councilwoman Susan Ramey asked if a survey could be taken to determine a number.

