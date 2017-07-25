Sidewalks to be part of planned student housing complex

Sidewalks are to align the streets inside the planned 298-unit Clemson Epoch housing complex in eastern Oconee County. The county board of Zoning Appeals last night granted a variance allowing the sidewalks with the stipulation that, if the project streets are ever deeded to Oconee County, sidewalk maintenance will be the responsibility of the developer/owner. “Staff is in full support of the variance. Sidewalks are an important part of any project, planner Adam Chapman told the appeals board. That prompted William Gilster, the board chairman, to question why the county requires a variance for such. Hal Grayson, representative of the development group, told the board that Clemson Epoch plans to open in 2019. Answering questions from three nearby residents, Grayson said his group chose the Oconee location because of the Clemson sewer moratorium. The location is 60 acres behind the railroad tracks across from the 123 traffic lights at 93.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+