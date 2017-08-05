Sinkhole fixed!
The DOT has announced the re-opening of a section of Seneca’s N. Townville Street with the completion of sinkhole repairs. The discovery of a sinkhole forced the closing of N. Townville between 3rd and 4th streets.
