Soon no more Clemson House

The first visible sign of the end of the landmark Clemson House comes this morning around 9 o’clock when the neon sign at the historic structure will be removed. For much of the 20th century the Clemson House served as a hotel, a dining hall, student housing and, at times, for a number of commercial outlets. But it’s a casualty of the current campus building boom. Scott Moulder, Oconee County administrator, recently said the concrete and other debris from the building will wind up in the Oconee County landfill.

