Speaker named for Apple Festival luncheon

Pamela Lackey, president of AT & T South Carolina, will deliver the featured talk next month when Westminster celebrates its apple growing history with the annual Rotary Club luncheon. This year’s event takes place at 1 o’clock Friday afternoon, September 8 in the Social Hall of the Westminster Baptist Church. Rotary leader Sam Dickson says he has asked Lackey to speak about the South Carolina State Ports Authority in Charleston. Lackey chairs the nine-member authority board. The mission of the Ports Authority is to develop and improve the harbors of Charleston, Georgetown, and Jasper counties to handle waterborne commerce to all parts of the state. Tickets for this year’s luncheon are $15 dollars.

