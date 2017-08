A squirrel that interfered with electric power transmission in Seneca is blamed for the Saturday morning outage that temporarily took out service for about one-half of the customer base. Bob Faires, utilities superintendent, displayed a photo of the casualty–a fried rodent. The outage took out traffic lights at several intersections, including 123 and E-N 1st Street where the police hand-waved traffic thru.

