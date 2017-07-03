Stephens County traffic fatalities identified

Names have been released of the victims involved in the Thursday night Stephens County, Georgia accident that killed three persons and left a fourth in critical condition. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tristin Helton, 18 of Clarkesville. Passengers included Kennedy Wright, 16 of Clarkesville, Jace Elijah Alexander, 17 of Martin and Kainan Green, 17 of Toccoa. The vehicle was traveling north on Brookhaven Circle and while trying to negotiate a right hand curve, the driver failed to maintain lane, causing the vehicle to travel across the southbound lane. The Jeep then traveled off the road, striking trees and going down an embankment. Helton and Wright were deceased in the front seat and Alexander was ejected. Green was partially ejected and found in critical condition. Green underwent surgery at Northeast GA medical center..

VK Facebook Twitter Google+