Stray cat in Pickens County tests positive for rabies

A stray cat in Pickens County tested positive for rabies, and one person has started treatment after being potentially exposed. According to South Carolina DHEC, the victim was on private property in the city of Pickens north side last Thursday trying to care for the cat. The cat was submitted to DHEC’s lab the next day and confirmed that day to have rabies. Free-roaming or feral cats may carry diseases, such as rabies, that can be transferred from animals to people. The animals often do not get the preventive care needed to control diseases and pose a potential health threat to people and other domestic animals. A DHEC official recommends people always should give wild and stray animals their space. The stray cat is the first animal to test positive for rabies this year in Pickens County.

