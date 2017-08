Seneca, SC— Suzann “Suzy” Hunt, 71, wife of Bob Hunt, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+