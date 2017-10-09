Tamassee man arrested twice in two days

A Tamasee man was arrested twice over the weekend–once on Saturday and once on Sunday. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, Chad Edwards Whitmire faces charges trespassing and grand larceny. In an arrest warrant, 35-year old Whitmire is accused Sunday of taking a 2014 Dodge Durango from the parking lot of Itron at West Union. The previous day, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Whitmire was arrested on the charge of trespassing at a highway 123 business, at which he had previously been placed on a trespass notice.

