“Taylor Force Act” advances in Washington

Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bob Corker of Tennessee praised the Senate Foreign Relations Committee which approved a bill that demands the Palestinian Authority end its policy of rewarding terrorism. The bill is named for a Vanderbilt graduate student, Taylor Force, who was killed last year in a terror attack in Tel Aviv. Force’s parents live in South Carolina. The bill would restrict U-S economic aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian Authority stops paying terrorists guilty of violence against Israelis and Americans.

