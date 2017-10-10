Teacher is an asset to school curriculum

A Seneca High teacher is getting attention for the scientific background that she uses to teach her students. Emily Boettcher, a Health Sciences major from Clemson, is in her second year teaching Forensics, Biology and Physical Science. The school district commends her for a passionate approach to her job, which included taking extra training on her own time. Boettcher took state-funded courses at the Roper Mountain Science P. L. U. S. Institute at Greenville.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+