Teachers are back Thursday, students on the 17th

Oconee teachers return to work on Thursday. They’ll be followed by the students one week later–Thursday, August 17. A new school year often brings change. This year the district is moving to staggered start times. Elementary schools will start at 8 am and dismiss at 2:45 pm–the same as last year. Middle schools will start at 8:30 am and dismiss at 3:30; and high schools start at 8:45 am and dismiss at 3:45. As same as last year, the school buildings will open at 7:30 for parents to drop off children. There will be activities and supervision. Dr. Michael Thorsland, Superintendent, said, “The district looks forward to cutting the longer bus routes significantly for those students who have had ride times of three hours and up each school day.” Schools Monday, August 21 will let out 15 minutes later than regular time to accommodate the rare natural event of the total solar eclipse which the district will use as a special education effort by organizing what it promises will be a safe and engaging viewing experience. In Oconee County, the total solar eclipse is expected to begin at 2:38 that afternoon and last about three minutes.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+