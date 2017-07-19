Tech responds to McCall’s criticism

In response to Wayne McCall’s criticism last night of the college’s workforce training program, Tri-County Technical College has issued a response. The statement comes from Rebecca Eidson, Tech director of information: “Both Tri-County Technical College and the SC Technical College System’s readySC program for new and expanding industries are working closely with Baxter industries to meet their start-up and ongoing training needs. They have expressed great satisfaction with our training and services. We also have good, strong working relationships with other industries in Oconee County, and our new campus in Oconee County will take us to the next level in providing support for manufacturing and economic development.” The statement from Tech’s Eidson adds this: “In planning the Oconee Campus, we worked closely with local economic development and industry leaders to complete a training needs analysis, which serves as the foundation for the programs we will offer at our new Oconee campus when it opens in the fall of 2018. There are no current plans for a plastic injection and/or mold-making program because there is not sufficient demand to make it cost-effective.”

