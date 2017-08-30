Terry Pruitt back to the witness stand

Under questioning by an attorney for the other side, Pioneer’s Terry Pruitt insisted that the scope of the treatment plant project remained steady–even though the projected costs escalated. The plaintiffs side called Pruitt, the Pioneer Rural Water general manager, to the stand, and questioned him closely on how the cost to build Pioneer’s treatment plant was pegged at $15 million dollars and then rose by the time the contract was awarded and an impact study was presented during a public meeting. “Exact same project, but the price changed,” Pruitt testified when asked by plaintiffs’ attorney Hunter Freeman. The Pioneer general manager returns to the stand at 9:30 this morning. This time, he’ll be questioned by attorneys for his side. The plaintiffs presented several witnesses yesterday toward building their case to convince the judge to order a halt to the plant construction. Testifying were Bob Faires of Seneca Light and Water, Chris Carter and Brian Ramey of the city of Westminster, and Scott Parris of the city of Walhalla and the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority. Ramey, the Westminster mayor, testified that once he realized Pioneer was moving forward to build the plant he concluded that the project was “an economic disaster waiting to happen.” Ramey said he immediately became concerned that many of Pioneer’s customers in communities such as Oakway and South Union were about to be burdened by large debt and that would eventually impact businesses in his city where those rural residents often spend money. Westminster and the other plaintiffs contend the wiser financial choice for Pioneer is to abandon the treatment plant project and continue to buy water wholesale from the cities of Westminster and Seneca.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+