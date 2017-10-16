Westminster — Terry “Turk” Ray Roach, of 150 Miller Farm Road, Westminster, SC, passed away Friday, October 13, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, October 16, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 PM on Monday, October 16, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home.

