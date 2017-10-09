Test measures students’ employability skills

Results are announced today for a test that measures the employability skills of Oconee County students. The WorkKeys test gauges the career readiness for all 11th grade students who are required to take the test statewide. According to the Oconee School District, 88.5% of its 11th graders last spring received the WorkKeys’ National Career Readiness Certificate. The assessment includes three timed tests taking 45 minutes each: Reading Information, Applied Mathematics, and Locating Information. “We are above the state percentage of students obtaining the NRC, and are pleased at that, but our goal is for all SDOC students to obtain the credential,” said Michael Thorsland, district superintendent. “That will be an indication that we are preparing all students to be College and Career Ready.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+