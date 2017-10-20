New Tech campus construction ahead of schedule

A Tri-County Tech official says one three new education facilities are built in the Oconee Information and Technology Park the county will have achieved a first in the nation. Brian Swords, Tech’s director of campuses, says no where else in the country are the following three schools being grouped together: a college campus, an adult and education center, and a high school career center. He said, “The possibilities are endless.” Swords today told the board of the Oconee Economic Alliance that in spite of two recent tropical storms, Tech’s Oconee campus is two weeks ahead of schedule. The opening date remains August next year. Swords also said that besides the emphasis on technical jobs, the Tech Oconee campus will offer a general college curriculum and a special emphasis on business administration courses which are popular with Oconeeans who now attend Tech’s main campus at Pendleton.

