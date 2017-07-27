The law cracks a safecracking case

Two Westminster area residents remained in jail today, charged with safecracking at Fair Play. Warrants against the defendants identify Oconee County Parks, Recreation and Tourism as the victim of the crime. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sally Ruth Duncan and James Russell McCurley were arrested yesterday. A deputy spoke to a PRT employee about the theft of money safes, called Iron Rangers. Duncan and McCurley are accused of breaking into the Iron Rangers June 13 as Fair Play Landing on Lakeshore Drive. Investigators say they are gathering evidence to determine how much mone3y may have been taken.

