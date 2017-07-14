The new “sticker price” for a Clemson education

Once again, it will cost more to enroll at Clemson, though the university says this tuition increase is the smallest for South Carolina residents in two decades. The new academic year opens next month. Yesterday the trustees approved a 2.75% tuition increase for full-time students. Out of state under-graduate tuition will increase by 4.25%, OR $727 dollars a semester. Starting this fall, posted tuition and fees for full-time South Carolina residents will be $7,356 a semester and $17,827 for non-resident students. More than two-thirds of Clemson’s undergraduate students are from South Carolina. Students will see increases in housing and dining services.

