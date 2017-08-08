The Solicitor gives charity a boost

The second-year charity in Oconee County, Grace’s Closet, is now $2,500 to the better–thanks to a donation today from the office of David Wagner, 10th Circuit Solicitor. The money donated accrued from an account paid into by defendants enrolled in the pre-trial intervention program. Wagner explained that some defendants can’t do public service work. In this instance, their money goes to a charity that helps children in need. Julie-Ann Shannon, a co-founder of Grace’s Closet, explained that a “closet” is now in five Oconee County schools, a number that is expanding. Students in need can help themselves to clothing, hygiene items and school supplies in a way designed to eliminate the stigma of needing help.

