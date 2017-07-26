“There’s no lodging anywhere”

Twenty-six days and counting to the total eclipse. And, in Oconee County, South Carolina–a direct path for the moon to pass directly in front of the sun–there are likely too many planned events to mention for what happens at 2:36 pm Monday, August 21. It’s why Ken Sloan’s eyes alight and he smiles when talking about the expected numbers of visitors for Oconee County. So many that the numbers could approximate a Clemson football game crowd. Sloan is president/CEO of Oconee’s Mountain Lakes Convention and Visitors Bureau and is responsible for attracting visitors to the county. To ensure that the visitor enjoys his experience, Sloan is hopeful that businesses which are normally closed on Sundays and Mondays are open for the days leading up to the eclipse. The visitors likely will have money to spend, and merchants stand to make some money.

