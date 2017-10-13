Third person charged in stolen motorcycle case

Oconee Sheriff’s Office announced today that a third person has been arrested and charged in a case that started in early September with the report of the theft of a motorcycle at Cooke Drive. Tiffany Dawn Forshee, 23, was transferred from Pickens County jail to Oconee County jail and is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Earlier the Sheriff’s Office identified two other co-defendants in the case–Brantley Keith Black and William Grover Bearden–as also arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, identified in law enforcement reports as a 2017 Harley Davidson Iron 833 Sportster.

