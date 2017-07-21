Three Oconeeans face drug charges

Three Oconeeans were in jail yesterday facing drug charges after deputies went to Peachtree Lane near Westminster to look for a person of interest. According to the Sheriff’s Office, arrested were Steven Gil Wilson, Bob Everett Welborn, and Brittney Nicole Varner. Deputies went to a camper on the property and say they saw one person run and heard others inside a shed, from which they detected the smell of marijuana. Welborn has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Varner has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

