Time to get the flu vaccine

Now’s the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your family against the flu. DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated every year. The vaccination is especially important for people who are at risk of complications from the flu, including young children, adults aged 50 and older, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease and diabetes. Flu vaccines offered at DHEC Health Department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-800/868-0404 or go to www.scdhec.gov/Flu/FluClinics to find the location closest to you. To find a on-DHEC flu vaccine provider near you, go to http://flushot.healthmap.org.

