Time to get your lederhosen on!

Walhalla prepares this morning to start the 39th Oktoberfest, to mark the city’s founding by German immigrants. Preparations include the closing of Main Street eastbound, from Katherine to Spring, thru Sunday afternoon. To avoid that one-block, motorists can head eastbound on S. Broad Street. Another change is that parking slips are closed for booth space on the south side of Main from College to Katherine. There are two spots to take in the fun and festivities: at Sertoma Field on N. Catherine Street/the Pickens Highway, and Main Street downtown. The Sertoma Field opening ceremony will be 6 pm at the bridge at the end of the field, where Miss Oktoberfest will cut the ribbon. Much of the enthusiasm for the three-day weekend of good will come during a luncheon, free to the community, at 1 o’clock this afternoon under the big tent at Sertoma Field. Donations are accepted.

