If everything falls into place, including good weather, the South Carolina DOT hopes to complete repair work where the sinkhole depression that closed part of Seneca’sNorth Townville Street. Jamie Gambrell says the hope is to be able to re-open the affected street section Tuesday, July 18. Ahead of the re-opening will be the pouring of curb and sidewalk concrete Tuesday, July 12 and the new asphalt street cover Monday, July 17.

